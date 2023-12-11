New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center

United States > New Jersey > Edison > > 08837

The Horror Sideshow Holiday Flea Market 2023 takes place at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison, New Jersey. Celebrity guest appearances include Felissa Rose (Sleepaway Camp), Paul DeAngelo (Sleepaway Camp), Brett Wagner (The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Crazies, John Dies at the End, Sons of Anarchy), Ellen Latzen (Fatal Attraction, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation), Cathy Moriarty (Kindergarten Cop, Casper, Raging Bull), a Home Alone Reunion featuring Michael C. Maronna, Kristin Minter & Devin Ratray, and Steve Nappe (Jason X, Death House). Also appearing, in the spirit of the holidays, will be The Grinch, The Krampus of Langhorne, and of course, Santa Clause.