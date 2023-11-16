The Fugitive Director Andrew Davis In-Person Panel and Screening Celebrating His First Film Stony Island's VOD Release (2023)

Gene Siskel Film Center

United States > Illinois > Chicago > > 60601

Freestyle Digital Media

Byron Allen’s Freestyle Digital Media acquired North American VOD rights to the Andrew Davis-directed music drama Stony Island, which becomes available on digital, cable and satellite platforms in North America, along with DVD, starting on November 17, 2023.

In celebration of film’s new availability as well as the 45th anniversary of Stony Island’s initial release, a one-night-only theatrical screening is scheduled in Chicago on November 17, 2023 at the Gene Siskel Film Center. Immediately following the 8:00PM screening, the center will host a Q&A session with Stony Island director/writer Andrew Davis, along with the filmmaker’s brother, actor and musician Richie Davis.

Directed by Chicago native Andrew Davis and originally released in 1978, Stony Island tells the story of two struggling musicians who buck the odds in their attempt to form an R&B band and take it on the road. The film centers on Richie Bloom (Richie Davis), the only white kid on the block, as he forms the band with his best friend, Kevin Tucker (Stoney Robinson). With the help of their mentor, aging sax legend Percy Price (Gene Barge), they pull together a funky supergroup. Despite few resources and heavy losses, the resilient group of dedicated musicians – armed only with wit, sleight of hand and outrageous Chicago bravado – come together to finally make their smash debut.

Upon its original release, Stony Island received accolades and awards at the Utah/US Film Festival (the forerunner of Sundance), the Deauville Film Festival, the Santa Fe International Music & Film Festival, and the Chicago International Film Festival.

Directed by Andrew Davis (The Fugitive, Holes, Under Siege), Stony Island was co-written and co-produced by Davis and Tamar Hoffs. The film’s cast includes Richard Davis, Gene Barge, George Englund Jr. Rae Dawn Chong, Susanna Hoffs, Dennis Franz and Oscar Brown Jr.