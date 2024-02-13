St. Clare Entertainment, Studios USA Television, SyFy Network, Twentieth Century Fox Television, Universal Television

On February 4, 2000, the final episode of Sliders airs on The Sci-Fi Channel. The episode is titled “The Seer.” The finale opens with the sliders arriving in a world where their exploits are well known through the efforts of a man called the “Seer” played by Roy Dotrice. As they prepare for their final jump home the Seer warns them that death awaits if they make the jump. They soon discover that something is blocking their ability to jump. An alternate way is discovered, but only one of them can go. Rembrandt decides he will jump back to his home world in order to continue the fight against the “Kromaggs,” the species that had been hunting the sliders throughout the series.

Sliders stars Cleavant Derricks as Rembrandt ‘Crying Man’ Brown, Jerry O’Connell as Quinn Mallory, Kari Wuhrer as Maggie Beckett, Sabrina Lloyd as Wade Welles, John Rhys-Davies as Professor Maximilian Arturo, Charlie O’Connell as Colin Mallory, Robert Floyd as Quinn Mallory, Tembi Locke as Dr. Diana Davis, Lester Barrie as Elston Diggs, and Linda Henning as Quinn’s mom Mrs. Mallory.