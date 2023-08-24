The Exorcist 50th Anniversary Theatrical Screening Series with Additional Footage with William Friedkin Tribute + Locations Featurette (2023)

Fathom Events, Warner Bros.

Experience 50 years of horror like never before when The Exorcist returns to theaters nationwide as part of this year’s Fathom Fright Fest.

When a charming 12-year-old girl takes on the characteristics and voices of others, doctors say there is nothing they can do. As people start to die, the girl’s mother realizes her daughter has been possessed by the devil and that her daughter’s only hope lies with two priests and the ancient rite of demonic exorcism. This extended version contains an additional 12 minutes added to the original theatrical version of the film, described as too scary to show in theaters during the movie’s original release.

As part of the Warner Bros. Studio 100th Anniversary Celebration and to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of The Exorcist’s theatrical release, Warner Bros. worked closely with director William Friedkin, on the restoration of this iconic horror film. This new 4K remastered version was created from the original camera negative and features audio masterfully remixed by Atmos.

Additionally, audiences can find out the secrets of The Exorcist’s Georgetown locations. Do not miss the exclusive featurette, which unearths the bone-chilling secrets of The Exorcist’s Georgetown filming locations as they have transformed through time. Plus, there will be an introduction from film historian Ben Mankowitz, who will discuss the legacy of Director William Friedkin.

Directed by William Friedkin, The Exorcist stars Ellen Burstyn, Max von Sydow, Lee J. Cobb, Kitty Winn, Jack MacGowran, Jason Miller, Linda Blair, William O’Malley, Barton Heyman, Peter Masterson, Rudolf Schündler, Gina Petrushka, Robert Symonds, Arthur Storch, Thomas Bermingham, Vasiliki Maliaros, Titos Vandis, John Mahon, Wallace Rooney, Ron Faber, Donna Mitchell, Roy Cooper, Robert Gerringer and Mercedes McCambridge.