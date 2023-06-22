The Dirty Stories of Jean Eustache Retrospective Screening Series at Lincoln Center's Walter Reade Theater (2023)

Film Screening Series | Jun 23 - Jul 13, 2023

Walter Reade Theater at Lincoln Center

United States > New York > New York City > > 10023

Film at Lincoln Center

www.filmlinc.org

Film at Lincoln Center and Janus Films present “The Dirty Stories of Jean Eustache,” a 12-film retrospective of the director’s work, running July 7–13, 2023. Few filmmakers have captured the sheer sorrow and humor of being alive in a time and place more majestically than Jean Eustache. Eustache was a satellite figure of the Nouvelle Vague while it was revolutionizing the aesthetic politics of narrative cinema.

But he emerged in the second half of the 1960s as a singularly formidable filmmaker in his own right, directing several fiction films and documentaries before producing one of French cinema’s all-time masterpieces, the titanic The Mother and the Whore (1973).

The Dirty Stories of Jean Eustache will tour in select North American cities following its North American premiere at Film at Lincoln Center.

Film Schedule

  • The Mother and the Whore (1973)
    Screening: June 23, June 24, June 25, June 26, June 27, June 28, June 29, June 30, July 1, July 2, July 3, July 4, July 5, July 6, July 7, July 8, July 9, July 10, July 11, July 12, July 13
  • Le Cochon (1970)
    Screening: July 9, July 12
  • A Dirty Story (1977)
    Screening: July 8, July 11
  • My Little Loves (1974)
    Screening: July 7, July 8, July 11
  • Numéro Zéro (1971)
    Screening: July 7, July 9
  • Robinson’s Place (1963) + Santa Claus Has Blue Eyes (1966)
    Screening: July 8, July 12
  • The Virgin of Pessac (1968)
    Screening: July 9, July 13
  • The Virgin of the Pessac (1979)
    Screening: July 9, July 13
  • Jean Eustache Shorts Program Featuring Le Jardin des Délices de Jerome Bosch (1979), Alix’s Pictures (1980), and Offre d’emploi (1980)
    Screening: July 8, July 12

