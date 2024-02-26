The Chris Carter Collection Exhibition at Legacy West Media (2024)

United States > California > Los Angeles > > 90232

The Chris Carter Collection exhibition is a celebration of Carter’s mixed media pieces in tandem with original memorabilia from The X-Files, the iconic sci-fi television drama Carter created. The Chris Carter Collection is open to the public from February 27 through March 10, 2024, on Saturdays from 1-5pm, at Legacy West Media in the Arts District of Los Angeles.

The Chris Carter collection explores the mind and words of an Artist who inspired millions to think beyond the surface. The exhibition showcases artworks spanning 3 decades that range from large mixed media panels incorporating Carter’s writings, to the iconic sci-fi era he helped create. An avid surfer and continuous Artist, Carter has created mixed media artworks on surfboards that express a physicality and scale impressive to the eye. Incorporating his intimate thoughts through acrylic lettering and abstract layers, collectors find chapters of Carter’s life on display through each series in the gallery.

For X-Files fans, a dedicated section of original memorabilia from the show is on display, including fine art prints signed “the truth is out there,” a fan favorite saying from the show.