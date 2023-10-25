The Battle for New York: Jets vs. Giants Ultimate Tailgate Experience at American Dream Mall (2023)
Experiences, Signings, Sports-Related Celebrations | Oct 29, 2023
United States > New Jersey > East Rutherford > > 07073
Calling all New York Jets and New York Giants fans to enjoy the Ultimate Tailgate experience at American Dream. Celebrate the battle for New York with the ultimate tailgate experience! Get your photo taken with New York Jets Hall Of Famer, Joe Klecko, and WFAN star Brandon Tierney, while enjoying delicious food, a live DJ, games, cash bar, and more.
- Date: Sunday, October 29th
- Time: 9a.m. – 1p.m.
- Location: Outside Parking Deck B
See The Game With A Jets Fan Favorite
After the morning festivities, come to American Dream Mall’s House of ‘Que and watch the New York Jets battle the New York Giants with Jets Ring Of Honor inductee, Wayne Chrebet. It’s the ultimate autograph and photo opportunity!