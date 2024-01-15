The 75th Annual Emmy Awards (2024)

Microsoft Theater

United States > California > Los Angeles > > 90015

Television Academy

The 75th Emmy Awards telecast was originally planned to air on Monday September 18, 2023 on FOX Network. The event was rescheduled because of the writer’s strike in Hollywood and airs Monday, January 15, 2024. Emmy winners Jesse Collins and Dionne Harmon, along with Emmy-nominee Jeannae Rouzan-Clay of Jesse Collins Entertainment executive produce the 2023 edition of the show. The 75th Emmy Awards is hosted by Anthony Anderson.