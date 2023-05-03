Ted Nicolaou's Subspecies V: Bloodrise Theatrical Premiere Event (2023)

Ted Nicolaou’s long awaited return to the fang-fold, Subspecies V: Bloodrise, is hitting movie theatres across North America for a one night special event premiere, courtesy of the Alamo Drafthouse on May 15th. Select Alamo theatre’s will be offering additional/ screening dates. The special Graveyard Shift presentation includes an exclusive introduction and pre-recorded post-screening Q&A with director Ted Nicolaou, along with members of the cast.

Subspecies V: Bloodrise follows the descent of Radu (once more played by series regular Anders Hove) from a noble warrior of the church to a depraved, blood-hungry creature of the night. Stolen by crusaders on the night of his birth from his demon mother and vampire father, Radu grows up with no knowledge of his monstrous bloodline. Trained and exploited by a brotherhood of mystic monks to slay all enemies of the church, fate brings him back one night to his father’s castle, armed with the monster-slaying Sword of Laertes, to destroy the vampire Vladislas and reclaim a holy relic, the Bloodstone.

Filmed in Serbia in and around historical castles and ruins, and co-starring original series star Denice Duff in a surprising role, this sensual, violent, and operatic exploration of evil marks a stunning return for one of the screen’s most beloved monsters.

Subspecies V: Bloodrise is directed by series mainstay Ted Nicolaou (Terrorvision), making Subspecies one of the only horror franchises in which every entry is helmed by the same director.

Subspecies V: Bloodrise will also play May 15th – 17th at Seattle’s Grand Illusion Theatre and on May 15th, 16th and 19th at The Emmaus Theatre in Pennsylvania.

Many participating theatres will also have Full Moon merchandise tables set up which – in addition to selling Full Moon collectibles – will offering fans the chance to win a premium 1:1 scale replica.