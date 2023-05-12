Superhero Black Panther First Appears in Fantastic Four (1966)
Comic Releases, First Appearances | Apr 12, 1966
Black Panther was created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby. The character first appeared in Fantastic Four #52 (cover dated July 1966) during the Silver Age of Comic Books. Black Panther’s real name is T’Challa, and he is depicted as the king and protector of the fictional African nation of Wakanda.
