Superhero Black Panther First Appears in Fantastic Four (1966)

Comic Releases, First Appearances | Apr 12, 1966

Marvel Comics

Black Panther was created by writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby. The character first appeared in Fantastic Four #52 (cover dated July 1966) during the Silver Age of Comic Books. Black Panther’s real name is T’Challa, and he is depicted as the king and protector of the fictional African nation of Wakanda.

Details and images of the Independence Day 20th Anniversary Edition
Tom Cruise sci-fi thriller Oblivion coming to IMAX screens ahead of wide theatrical release
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Pierce Brosnan
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Arnold Schwarzenegger
Danny Trejo introduces first trailer for Machete Kills
New trailer revealed for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts featuring 90's hip hop-infused soundtrack
Musicians now have a chance to submit music for sci-fi thriller The Matrix Resurrections marketing campaign
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Pat Morita
Watch the first bone-crushing 5 minutes of Haywire right now
Matt Damon kicks ass with one-punch knockout in this new trailer for Jason Bourne
