Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Video Game Launches (2024)

DC Entertainment, Rocksteady Studios, Warner Bros. Games

Warner Bros. Games, Rocksteady Studios and DC Entertainment launched open-world action-shooter video game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, for PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam) as part of the Deluxe Edition. The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Standard Edition launches worldwide a few days after, on February 2, 2024.

Developed by Rocksteady Studios, creators of the best-selling Batman: Arkham series, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League combines the studio’s signature character-driven storytelling with a fusion of enhanced traversal mechanics and fast-paced, action-packed combat, for a single or up to four players via an online cooperative mode.

Featuring an original narrative set in the DC Universe against the backdrop of the open-world of Metropolis, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League picks up five years after the events of Batman: Arkham Knight, with players taking on the roles of DC Super-Villains Harley Quinn, Deadshot, Captain Boomerang and King Shark. Restrained with lethal explosives implanted in their heads, the Squad has no choice but to band together as part of Amanda Waller’s infamous Task Force X and embark on an impossible mission to defeat the world’s greatest DC Super Heroes, the Justice League.

With a story deeply rooted in DC lore, players face off against Superman, Batman, Green Lantern and The Flash, who have all been corrupted by Brainiac, while enlisting the help of various support Squad allies, including Penguin, Poison Ivy, Toyman, Rick Flag, Lex Luthor, and other notable figures.