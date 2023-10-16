Squid Game: The Trials Interactive Experience Based on the Netflix Series, Opens in Los Angeles (2023)

United States > California > Los Angeles > > 90036

Netflix

Squid Game: The Trials interactive experience opens on December 6, 2023.

You’ve seen Squid Game on Netflix, now play it in real life. Six challenges will put your skills to the test in an immersive competition like no other. Sign up now and be one of the first to accept the Front Man’s challenge. Are you ready?

Squid Game: The Trials begins with players being greeted by the “Front Man.” You then face a series of escalating challenges, accumulating points as you advance. Squid Game: The Trials is described as a thematic real-life competition with cutting-edge technology. Some games may be familiar to you, others will not. Surprises lurk around each corner, challenging even the most capable of players.

After conquering Squid Game: The Trials, players can celebrate at a Night Market, offering Korean and international sweet and savory food and beverages from Chef Katianna Hong of the award-winning Korean-Americana restaurant, Yangban. Also available will be a merchandise store with exclusive Squid Game collectibles, games, and photo ops. The experience takes place at 200 N. Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, California 90036.