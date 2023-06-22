Soundtrack for Cult Film El Topo Released on Limited Edition Vinyl (2023)

ABKCO Music and Records

El Topo is the milestone cult film classic credited with launching the midnight movie revolution of the 1970s. The movie’s soundtrack was recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studio and originally released by Apple Records in 1971. The music was composed by filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky, with additional input from conductor John Barham.

This 180-gram vinyl release includes an 8-page booklet with new liner notes by acclaimed musician and songwriter Gary Lucas, along with stills from the film.

