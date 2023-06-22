Soundtrack for Cult Film El Topo Released on Limited Edition Vinyl (2023)
El Topo is the milestone cult film classic credited with launching the midnight movie revolution of the 1970s. The movie’s soundtrack was recorded at the legendary Abbey Road Studio and originally released by Apple Records in 1971. The music was composed by filmmaker Alejandro Jodorowsky, with additional input from conductor John Barham.
This 180-gram vinyl release includes an 8-page booklet with new liner notes by acclaimed musician and songwriter Gary Lucas, along with stills from the film.
Playlist
- Entierro Del Primer Juguete (Burial of the First Toy)
- Bajo Tierra (Under the Earth)
- La Catedral de los Puercos (The Pigs Monastery)
- Los Mendigos Sagrados (The Holy Beggars)
- La Muerte Es Un Nacimiento (Death Is Birth)
- Curios Mexicano (Mexican Curios)
- El Agua Viva (Living Water)
- Vals Fantasma
- El Alma Nace en la Sangre (The Soul Born in the Blood)
- Topo Triste
- Los Dióses de Azúcar (The Sugar Gods)
- Las Flores Nacen en El Barro (Flowers Born in the Mud)
- El Infierno de Los Angeles Prostitutos (The Hell of the Prostituted Angels)
- Marcha de los Ojos en El Triángulos (March of the Eyes in the Triangles)
- Le Miel Del Dolor (The Pain of the Honey)
- 300 Conejos (300 Rabbits)
- Conocimiento a Través de la Música (Knowledge Through Music)
- La Primera Flor Después Del Diluvio (The First Flower After the Flood)
