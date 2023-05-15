Shin Kamen Rider U.S. Countrywide Theatrical Screening Event (2023)
Film Screening Series | May 31, 2023
Hongo Takeshi awakens to discover he has been transformed into a grasshopper-hybrid cyborg. Becoming the Masked Rider, he must fight the mysterious evil organization SHOCKER to protect all of mankind. “SHIN KAMEN RIDER” is Anno Hideaki’s ode to the legendary Tokusatsu franchise, Japan’s biggest hero, and his dearest childhood icon. Go! Go! Let’s go!
