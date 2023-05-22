Screenwriter Spotlight: Carl Gottlieb (Jaws) Live at Mahoning Drive-in Theater (2023)

On Friday, June 23rd, 2023 The Mahoning Drive-In Theater kicks off their Screenwriter Spotlight series, celebrating those from whose typewriters sprung big-screen classics. Screenwriter Carl Gottlieb will be in attendance for a 35MM double feature of Steven Spielberg’s shark attack classic Jaws (1975) and the Steve Martin cult comedy The Jerk (1979).

Carl Gottlieb’s career spans decades of American comedy, from being a member of the 1960’s improv comedy troupe The Committee, writing for classic TV and variety series like The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour (for which he won an Emmy), to crafting features like Jaws 1-3, The Jerk, Doctor Detroit, and Caveman (which he also directed). Gottlieb also penned the best-selling making-of book The Jaws Log.

Gottlieb will be joining fans before and between the screenings to meet fans, pose for photo ops, and sign & sell autographs and copies of the latest edition of The Jaws Log. Carl Gottlieb’s appearance is made possible by FrightRags & Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company.