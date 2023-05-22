Screenwriter Spotlight: Carl Gottlieb (Jaws) Live at Mahoning Drive-in Theater (2023)

Film Screenings, Signings | Jun 23, 2023

www.mahoningdit.com

On Friday, June 23rd, 2023 The Mahoning Drive-In Theater kicks off their Screenwriter Spotlight series, celebrating those from whose typewriters sprung big-screen classics. Screenwriter Carl Gottlieb will be in attendance for a 35MM double feature of Steven Spielberg’s shark attack classic Jaws (1975) and the Steve Martin cult comedy The Jerk (1979).

Carl Gottlieb’s career spans decades of American comedy, from being a member of the 1960’s improv comedy troupe The Committee, writing for classic TV and variety series like The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour (for which he won an Emmy), to crafting features like Jaws 1-3, The Jerk, Doctor Detroit, and Caveman (which he also directed). Gottlieb also penned the best-selling making-of book The Jaws Log.

Gottlieb will be joining fans before and between the screenings to meet fans, pose for photo ops, and sign & sell autographs and copies of the latest edition of The Jaws Log. Carl Gottlieb’s appearance is made possible by FrightRags & Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company.

Related

New trailer for Star Trek Beyond unloads story detailsSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Star Trek live concert tour kicks off this MaySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Teaser trailer featuring Ludacris as PoetSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
#nycc #comiccon Cast of CBS action drama Person of Interest to be in person at New York Comic-Con this yearSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New poster for Alien UprisingSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Universal releases second trailer for Dwayne Johnson action thriller SkyscraperSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Actress Sheila Frazier to attend 40th Anniversary screening of cult classic Super FlySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Bonus clip from season 2 of The Walking Dead hints at future direction of the zombie seriesSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Star Wars' The Mandalorian trailer 2 now onlineSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Roddy PiperSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...