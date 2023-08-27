Rush Plays Concert at Pittsburgh's Civic Arena (1974)

Civic Arena

Canadian rock band Rush played a concert at the Civic Arena in Pittsburgh, PA on August 14, 1974. Rush included Geddy Lee (bass, lead vocals, keyboards), Alex Lifeson (guitars, backing vocals) and Neil Peart (drums, percussion, lyrics). Civic Arena was formerly known as the Civic Auditorium and later Mellon Arena. The building was located in Downtown Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Civic Arena primarily served as the home to the Pittsburgh Penguins, the city’s National Hockey League (NHL) franchise, from 1967 until 2010.