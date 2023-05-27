Rawhide's Clint Eastwood Sings Cowboy Favorites Vinyl Release (2023)

Vinyl Release Dates | May 26, 2023

ABKCO Music and Records

Rawhide’s Clint Eastwood Sings Cowboy Favorites finds Clint Eastwood (as his character Rowdy Yates from Rawhide) crooning his way through classic cowboy standards in a style that has been called “a kind of cross between Roy Rogers and Dean Martin.” Eastwood saddles up to standards such as San Antonio Rose, Tumbling Tumbleweeds, Bouquet of Roses, Along the Santa Fe Trail, The Last Round Up, Mexicali Rose, Don’t Fence Me In, and five others. The album is pressed on Amber-colored vinyl and includes a 24x 36 inch poster.

The 1959 television series Rawhide centers on Gil Favor (Eric Fleming), the trail boss of a continuous cattle drive, who’s assisted by Rowdy Yates (Clint Eastwood in one of his first major roles). The crew runs into characters and adventures along the way.

