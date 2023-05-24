RATT: The Atlantic Years Limited Edition Boxed Sets Release (2023)

BMG Records, in partnership with Rhino Entertainment are set to release RATT: The Atlantic Years Limited Edition Box Set, celebrating RATT’s successful period where all five of their studio albums were certified Gold, Platinum or Multi-Platinum, with combined album sales of over 10 million copies. Available on June 9th, 2023, the vinyl edition boxed set includes all 5 albums remastered on 180 gram black vinyl, a rare “Nobody Rides For Free” 7″ single, 12-page replica tour book featuring rare and never before seen photos from RATT’s personal archives, an 11×17 inch Wanted poster, bumper sticker, replica backstage pass, and guitar pick in a custom lift top box. The CD edition boxed set includes all 5 of the studio albums in a side-loading box. All albums feature the classic line up of Stephen Pearcy (vocals), Warren DeMartini (guitars), Robbin Crosby (guitars), Juan Croucier (bass), and Bobby Blotzer (drums).

The limited edition versions include a 5-CD Boxed Set and a 6-LP Vinyl Boxed Set edition. Both versions are available on June 9th, 2023.