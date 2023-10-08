Public Enemy Releases 35th Anniversary Edition Vinyl of It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back Album (2023)

Universal Music Group

GRAMMY-winning hip-hop collective and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Public Enemy celebrate the 35th anniversary of their seminal sophomore offering, It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back, with a special vinyl edition on November 10, 2023 via Universal Music Enterprises. The release coincides with Universal’s continued celebration of rap’s 50th birthday, Hip-Hop 50.

It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back is available in either 4-LP 180gram vinyl and 2LP 180 gram vinyl—pressed on limited-run red or standard. The 4LP package features bonus tracks from the Deluxe 2CD, extensive new liner notes penned by Chuck D, Flavor Flav, Q-Tip, and Questlove, and a 12×12 sticker insert of the instantly recognizable Public Enemy logo.

Public Enemy first dropped It Takes a Nation of Millions to Hold Us Back on an unsuspecting world on June 28, 1988. Nothing would ever be the same in the album’s wake.