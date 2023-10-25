Pix Theatre Hollywood Blvd. Opening Day (1926)

Fonda Theatre Hollywood

United States > California > Hollywood > > 90028

The Pix Theatre on Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles, opened as the Carter DeHaven Music Box Theatre on October 18, 1926 with the live revue “Carter De Haven’s Fancies” featuring a cast of 90 performers. The theatre originally featured a rooftop space, which became a speakeasy during Prohibition. This theatre underwent several owners and name changes. Among those becoming the Pix Theatre on November 26, 1944, when it began screening movies. It was later renamed the Guild Theatre on February 1, 1945. As of 2023, the venue is known as the Fonda Theatre, named after actor Henry Fonda.