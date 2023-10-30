Particle Ink: House of Shattered Prisms Las Vegas Opening Day (2024)

Luxor Hotel Casino Las Vegas

United States > Nevada > Las Vegas > > 89119

Introducing Particle Ink: House of Shattered Prisms. Deep in the heart of Luxor Hotel and Casino is a portal to a new universe. This an all-new 360-degree experience invites visitors to lift the veil and take a mind-bending trip into the 2.5th dimension.

The Wanderlust experience gives visitors the option to choose-their-own-adventure through the space. Step into a living graphic novel and while engaging with magical, interactive, and projection-mapped technology.

At night, the Wanderlust experience transforms to include live performances, acrobatics and seamlessly blended tech revealing the deepest secrets of the House of Shattered Prisms.