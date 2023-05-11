Park Chan-Wook's Oldboy 20th Anniversary Theatrical Re-Release (2023)

Film Screenings, U.S. Theatrical Releases | Aug 16, 2023

Neon

neonrated.com

Indie distributor Neon is releasing a 4K restored and remastered edition of Park Chan-Wook’s Oldboy in movie theaters on August 16th, 2023.

Park Chan-Wook’s cult thriller Oldboy centers on Oh Dae-Su (Choi Min-sik), who, after being kidnapped and imprisoned for fifteen years, is mysteriously released, equipped with money, a cellphone and expensive clothes. Now, Oh Dae-Su’s pitiless abductors encourage him to track down whomever was behind the mysterious kidnapping and finally get his brutal, longed-for revenge on the unknown tormentor. The only catch is he must find his captor within five days.

