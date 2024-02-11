Palmyra: A James Bond Event in the South of France (2024)

On the Tracks of 007

Palmyra takes place in the South of France, celebrating all the connections between 007 and this region. The event takes place on June 19, 20 and 21, 2024 in Villefranche-sur-Mer, just around the corner from Nice. Palmyra includes location tours, the first European Gatherall and an outdoor Gala Event, including champagne, dinner, on-stage Q&A, and a movie screening, at the Villefranche Citadelle, one of the exterior locations that doubled for Palmyra in Never Say Never Again.