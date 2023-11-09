New York City Mayor Eric Adams Issues Official Wu-Tang Clan Day Proclamation (2023)
Firsts, Milestones | Nov 8 - Nov 9, 2023
On Wednesday, November 8, 2023, New York City Mayor Eric Adams issued a proclamation that November 9th will officially be Wu-Tang Clan Day. The proclamation coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Staten Island music group’s iconic debut album, Enter The Wu-Tang (36 Chambers). The members of Wu-Tang Clan are present at the Empire State Building as it is lit in black and yellow at night fall.