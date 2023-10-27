Mystics and Monsters Event at the Academy Museum (2023)

Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures hosts a fun-filled day of special effects makeup demonstrations, ghostly tours, tarot card readings and activities. The event is included with the purchase of a general admission ticket. Museum admission is free for children under the age of 17.

Schedule

12–2:30pm – Special Effects Makeup Demonstration

Location: Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby | L1

Join The Museum for a scary special effects makeup transformation with William Corso, Academy Award winning makeup artist, Governor Makeup and Hairstylists Branch, Sci-Tech Council, Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences.

1–3pm – Mystics & Monsters Tours: Ghostly Encounters

Location: Sidney Poitier Grand Lobby | L1

Experience the Academy Museum in a ghoulishly new way with a special Ghostly Encounters tour. These tours will explore the history of our location and Inventing Worlds and Characters: Encounters.

Museum educators will lead these themed tours at 1:15pm, 1:45pm, and 2:15pm.

2:30–4:30pm – Tarot and the Stars

Location: Netflix Lounge

Embrace your past, present, and future and delight in a fun tarot reading with Rochelle Sugawa, Psychic Counsel & Spirit Educator, and Jen Venegas, Intuitive Healer & Card Reader.