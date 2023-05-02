MSG Sphere Studios Opens in Burbank, California (2022)

Established in 2020, MSG Sphere Studios features an interdisciplinary team of creative, production, technology, and software experts, working to develop the content and tools for first-of-its-kind entertainment destination MSG Las Vegas Sphere and future spheres. The studio provides in-house creative and production services, including strategy, concept, capture, post-production, and show production. The Studio is meant to give artists, directors and brands a seamless way to utilize MSG Sphere’s capabilities to bring their creative vision to life.

Located at the Burbank Studios on the soundstage that was originally home to The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson, MSG Sphere Studios was scheduled to relocate to the Media Studios Campus at 3333 Empire Avenue and 2255 Ontario Street near the Big Dome facility in late 2022.

MSG Sphere Studios collaborates with filmmakers and musicians to create some of the content for the Las Vegas sphere. Ted King, who previously worked on Star Trek: The Experience, is among those set to create visual content for the MSG Sphere. The studio will also produce content in association with the 2023 Las Vegas Grand Prix, which will travel past the MSG Sphere.

The MSG Sphere Studios space includes a nearly 100 feet tall spherical studio facility, a miniature version of the Las Vegas sphere