Mortal Kombat 4 Arcade Game Originally Released (1997)

Midway

Developed by Midway Games, Mortal Kombat 4 is a 1997 fighting game and the fourth main installment in the Mortal Kombat franchise. Released to arcades in 1997, Mortal Kombat 4 is the first title from the series, and one of the first made by Midway overall, to use 3D computer graphics. Because of that fact, while developing the game, the Midway staff had problems rendering the graphics as it was one of the first 3D fighting games they had developed.

Mortal Kombat 4 is also the last of the series to have an arcade release. The game was later ported to the PlayStation, Nintendo 64, PC, and Game Boy Color, as well as an updated version titled Mortal Kombat Gold released exclusively for Dreamcast.

The gameplay system in Mortal Kombat 4 is similar to that of the previous games, with one of the most notable additions being the use of weapons and objects during fights. The storyline chronicles the attack from the corrupted Elder God Shinnok against his former comrades who trapped him in the Netherealm millennia prior to the beginning of the series. The other 17 playable characters take part in the battle between good and evil, with the forces of light trying to stop Shinnok and the forces of darkness from conquering all the realms.