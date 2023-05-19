Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Orders Open with Shang Tsung Bonus Character + Beta Access (2023)
Game Updates | May 19, 2023
May 19th is the Pre-Order date for Mortal Kombat 1. All pre-orders will receive Shang Tsung as an in-game playable character. Those who pre-order the Mortal Kombat 1 game for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S will also receive access to the Mortal Kombat 1 Beta, which will be available in August 2023.
Related
Explore More...
- Date Types: Release Dates > Product Releases > Game Release Dates > Game Updates
- Characters: Shang Tsung
- Months / Days: 05 - May > May 19
- Shows / Movies: Mortal Kombat 1
- Years: 2023