Mortal Kombat 1 Pre-Orders Open with Shang Tsung Bonus Character + Beta Access (2023)

Game Updates | May 19, 2023

www.mortalkombat.com

May 19th is the Pre-Order date for Mortal Kombat 1. All pre-orders will receive Shang Tsung as an in-game playable character. Those who pre-order the Mortal Kombat 1 game for PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S will also receive access to the Mortal Kombat 1 Beta, which will be available in August 2023.

