Mortal Kombat 1 Game Official Release Date (2023)

The Mortal Kombat Universe is reborn, set in a new story with iconic heroes and villains, reimagined as they’ve never been seen before. The Mortal Kombat 1 game introduces a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe that has been created by the Fire God Liu Kang.

NetherRealm’s genre-defining Story Mode returns with an immersive cinematic narrative featuring unexpected twists on classic rivalries and original backstories for a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, and many others. Mortal Kombat 1 will also introduce Kameo Fighters, a unique roster of partner characters that can assist during matches, creating expanded gameplay possibilities for players.

Mortal Kombat 1 is scheduled to release on September 19th, 2023, for PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.