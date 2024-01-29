Menotti's Coffee Stop Culver City | Menotti's Coffee Stop Venice Beach

From Friday, February 2 through Sunday, February 4, 2024, Max creates a pop-up “Latte Larry’s,” Larry David’s short-lived coffee shop featured in Season 10 of the comedy series. The experience celebrates the premiere of the 12th and final season of the acclaimed HBO Original Series Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Larry David’s Emmy and Golden Globe-winning television series premieres February 4, 2024 at 10pm on HBO and streams on Max. New episodes debut on Sundays, leading up to the series finale on April 7, 2024.

In partnership with Menotti’s Coffee Stop, at their Culver City and Venice Beach locations, fans are treated to free Hot Cups of Spite (coffee) and Dry Scones (one per person, while supplies last, with vegan options available), along with limited edition Menotti’s x Curb Your Enthusiasm collaborative shirts and mugs, plus a special blend signature roast of “Latte Larry’s Beans.”

Times:

Culver City 7am-4pm

Venice Beach 7am-4pm

Locations:

Menotti’s Coffee Stop Culver City 12430 Washington Avenue, Los Angeles 90066

Menotti’s Coffee Stop Venice Beach 56 Windward Avenue, Venice 90291