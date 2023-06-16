Masters of the Mic: Hip-Hop 50 Tour (2023)
Concerts | Jun 30 - Oct 14, 2023
Andrew J. Brady Music Center | Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion | Blue Cross Arena | Caesars Superdome | Frawley Stadium | Live Oak Bank Pavilion | The Espee | Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts
Mahogany Entertainment, RAMP Entertainment Agency, Universal Attractions Agency (UAA)
Universal Attractions Agency (UAA), RAMP Entertainment Agency and Mahogany Entertainment have announced the Masters of The Mic: Hip-Hop 50 Tour featuring Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, KRS-One, Rakim, and Slick Rick, with special guests including EPMD, Roxanne Shante, DJ Spinderella, and more. The tour kicks off on June 30th with a special edition event during the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans, and then officially launches on July 20th in Cincinnati, through October 14th in San Antonio.
The founding fathers of hip-hop are joining forces like never before to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary. The national tour will see the pioneers of the genre tear it up on stage live as a Hip Hop supergroup backed by a live band, reminding the world where Hip Hop began and how it became a global phenomenon, selling hundreds of millions of records, gaining billions of followers, and taking over music and culture around the globe.
After helping start a movement that propelled NYC Breakbeat / Emcee / B-Boy culture to the forefront of pop culture, these “OG” masters of Hip Hop are joining forces for the Masters of The Mic: Hip-Hop 50 Tour, representing a never-before-seen event in Hip Hop history. The tour will see the iconic emcees perform genre-defining songs from hip-hop’s golden age.
On August 11, 1973, when DJ Kool Herc first displayed his new break-beat technique called the “Merry-Go-Round,” using two turntables to extend the break, he sparked a music and pop culture revolution that changed the world forever. Through the 1980s and ’90s, the genre hit the mainstream, taking the world by storm, with successive generations of artists emerging to global superstardom. Fast forward to 2023, and Hip Hop dominates music and entertainment culture.
Tour Dates and Locations
- June 30, 2023
New Orleans, LA
ESSENCE Music Festival
Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, EPMD, KRS-One, Slick Rick
- July 20, 2023
Cincinnati, OH
Cincinnati Music Festival
Big Daddy Kane, Doug E Fresh, Rakim, Slick Rick
- July 22, 2023
Rochester, NY
The Blue Cross Arena
Doug E Fresh, EPMD, KRS-One, Rakim, Slick Rick
- Aug 17, 2023
Vienna, VA
Wolf Trap Foundation for the Performing Arts
Big Daddy Kane, DJ Spinderella, Doug E Fresh, KRS-One, Rakim, Roxanne Shante, Slick Rick
- Aug 18, 2023
Portsmouth, VA
Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
Doug E Fresh, EPMD, KRS-One, Rakim, Slick Rick
- Aug 19, 2023
Wilmington, NC
Live Oak Bank Pavilion
Big Daddy Kane, Doug E Fresh, KRS-One, Rakim, Slick Rick
- Sep 22, 2023
Wilmington, DE
Frawley Stadium
2 Chainz, Fat Joe, Rick Ross and Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, EPMD, Rakim, Slick Rick
- Oct 14, 2023
San Antonio, TX
The Espee
Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, EPMD, Slick Rick, Rakim
