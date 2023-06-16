Masters of the Mic: Hip-Hop 50 Tour (2023)

Andrew J. Brady Music Center | Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion | Blue Cross Arena | Caesars Superdome | Frawley Stadium | Live Oak Bank Pavilion | The Espee | Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts

Universal Attractions Agency (UAA), RAMP Entertainment Agency and Mahogany Entertainment have announced the Masters of The Mic: Hip-Hop 50 Tour featuring Big Daddy Kane, Doug E. Fresh, KRS-One, Rakim, and Slick Rick, with special guests including EPMD, Roxanne Shante, DJ Spinderella, and more. The tour kicks off on June 30th with a special edition event during the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans, and then officially launches on July 20th in Cincinnati, through October 14th in San Antonio.

The founding fathers of hip-hop are joining forces like never before to celebrate Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary. The national tour will see the pioneers of the genre tear it up on stage live as a Hip Hop supergroup backed by a live band, reminding the world where Hip Hop began and how it became a global phenomenon, selling hundreds of millions of records, gaining billions of followers, and taking over music and culture around the globe.

After helping start a movement that propelled NYC Breakbeat / Emcee / B-Boy culture to the forefront of pop culture, these “OG” masters of Hip Hop are joining forces for the Masters of The Mic: Hip-Hop 50 Tour, representing a never-before-seen event in Hip Hop history. The tour will see the iconic emcees perform genre-defining songs from hip-hop’s golden age.

On August 11, 1973, when DJ Kool Herc first displayed his new break-beat technique called the “Merry-Go-Round,” using two turntables to extend the break, he sparked a music and pop culture revolution that changed the world forever. Through the 1980s and ’90s, the genre hit the mainstream, taking the world by storm, with successive generations of artists emerging to global superstardom. Fast forward to 2023, and Hip Hop dominates music and entertainment culture.

