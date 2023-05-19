Martha Stewart Becomes Oldest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Cover Model (2023)

The Arena Group

The 2023 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue covers feature Martha Stewart, who becomes the oldest person ever photographed for the iconic magazine. Stewart’s cover is one of four, which also features Megan Fox, Kim Petras, and Brooks Nader variant covers.

The cover models join 28 powerful and beautiful women inside the issue including Padma Lakshmi, Olivia Dunne, Angel Reese, Melissa Wood-Tepperberg, Ellie Thumann, Madisin Rian, and more. The SI Swimsuit issue first debuted in 1964, making the 2023 issue the 60th installment of the iconic publication.

Stewart says she was motivated to participate in the 2023 SI Swimsuit Issue to demonstrate that women can look good and feel great at any age.