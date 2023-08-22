Many Theaters Offering $4 Movie Tickets for 2nd Annual National Cinema Day This Weekend (2023)

The Cinema Foundation

Theater owners announced that the second annual National Cinema Day will be held Sunday, August 27, 2023. For one day, all movies, in all formats and showtimes, will be $4 at participating movie theaters. More than 3,000 movie theaters are participating, including leading chains AMC and Regal, along with art house theaters such as IFC Center in New York City.

It’s the second year that movie theaters are hosting the one-day event at the end of summer. Last year’s inaugural National Cinema Day, put on by the Cinema Foundation, was judged an enormous success. This year’s event has a better selection of movies to choose from, so it should be even bigger than last year’s inaugural cinema event.