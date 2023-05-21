Mad Max 2 Museum in Australia Opens its Doors (2010)

On September 26, 2010, The Mad Max 2 Museum opened in Silverton, New South Wales, Australia. The Museum, owned by U.K. native Adrian Bennett, houses memorabilia and props, along with hundreds of behind the scenes photographs never-before-seen footage, life-sized characters, and a vehicle display with original and replica vehicles in a setting that captures the atmosphere of the Australian movie, which raised the bar for action films that followed.

The 2019 Melvin Zed documentary Archeologist of the Wasteland tells the story of Bennett, a man who left England to settle in the Australian desert town of Silverton thanks to his passion for the Mad Max films, setting out originally to discover whether cars from the movie were really buried underground after filming.