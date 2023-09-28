Leprechaun 30th Anniversary Huluween Screening Series (2023)

Television Screening Marathons | Oct 1, 2023

HULU

www.hulu.com

This year marks the 30th Anniversary of the debut of the cult-classic film Leprechaun. To celebrate the holiday horror milestone, Hulu is lucky enough to be streaming all eight of the renowned feature films.

  • Leprechaun (1993)
  • Leprechaun 2 (1994)
  • Leprechaun 3 (1995)
  • Leprechaun 4: In Space (1997)
  • Leprechaun in the Hood (2000)
  • Leprechaun: Back 2 the Hood (2003)
  • Leprechaun: Origins (2014)
  • Leprechaun Returns (2018)