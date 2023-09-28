Leprechaun 30th Anniversary Huluween Screening Series (2023)
Television Screening Marathons | Oct 1, 2023
This year marks the 30th Anniversary of the debut of the cult-classic film Leprechaun. To celebrate the holiday horror milestone, Hulu is lucky enough to be streaming all eight of the renowned feature films.
- Leprechaun (1993)
- Leprechaun 2 (1994)
- Leprechaun 3 (1995)
- Leprechaun 4: In Space (1997)
- Leprechaun in the Hood (2000)
- Leprechaun: Back 2 the Hood (2003)
- Leprechaun: Origins (2014)
- Leprechaun Returns (2018)