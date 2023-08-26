Kevin Smith to be Guest Auctioneer for his own Comic Art Collection Auction Hosted by Bodnar's (2023)

Bodnar's Auction Sales

Bodnar’s Auction will present the private comic art collection of renowned filmmaker, pop culture icon, and comic aficionado, Kevin Smith. The collection boasts original artwork from beloved titles, such as Preacher, Hitman, The Demon, Batman, Green Arrow, Daredevil, Sandman and more, showcasing the incredible talent of legendary artists whose contributions have shaped the comic book industry. These one-of-a-kind pieces have been carefully preserved and cherished by Kevin Smith, whose deep appreciation for the art form is evident in every selection.

Kevin Smith himself will be at the live broadcast reminiscing and describing each lot as we sell it, as Bodnar’s guest head caller. All lots will come with a Bodnar’s Auction COA that is autographed by Kevin Smith. This is a fresh-to-market collection to be sold with no reserves to the highest bidder!

Bidding for all lots begin at $10.00. Bodnar’s stands behind what we sell so you can bid with confidence. Live Auctioneers LiveShip, In-house shipping on small items, and local UPS Store shipping options are available, along with local pick-up in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey. This is a live broadcast sale with auctioneers and callers describing all lots in the sale so you feel like you are at the auction in person.

The son of a postal worker, Kevin Patrick Smith was born in Red Bank and grew up in Highlands, New Jersey. The filmmaker came of age at a time when there was a strong independent filmmaking ecosystem in the United States, inspiring creativity from teens from Florida to Alaska.

Kevin Smith’s lengthy directing filmography includes the movies Clerks III (2022), Killroy Was Here (2022), Jay and Silent Bob Reboot (2019), the Halloween segment of the anthology film Holidays (2016), Yoga Hosers (2016), Tusk (2014), Red State (2011), Cop Out (2010), Zack and Miri Make a Porno (2008), Clerks II (2006), Jersey Girl (2004), Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back (2001), Dogma (1999), Chasing Amy (1997), Mallrats (1995), and Clerks (1994). Smith has also written numerous screenplays, produced independent projects, and written a number of notable story archs for Marvel and DC Comics superheroes.