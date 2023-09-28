Keanu Reeves' Dogstar Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees Album Release (2023)

Dillon Street Records

Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees is Dogstar’s third studio album and first album in two decades.

Dogstar – guitarist/vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Robert Mailhouse and bassist Keanu Reeves – epitomize the quintessential Southern California storytelling rock band they’ve always been in their hearts, making deeply resonant music that literally comes from Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees. Nearly a quarter century after what seemed to be their final album, Happy Ending (released in 2000), Dogstar has reformed and taken a creative leap forward, establishing an entirely new path.

Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees is released on CD, Black Vinyl and Indie Exclusive Green Colored Vinyl.