Keanu Reeves Alt. Rock Band Dogstar Plays The Sherman in Stroudsburg (2023)

One day after the release of their first album in more than two decades, alternative rock band Dogstar will perform at the Sherman Theater in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Formed in the early 1990s, the Los Angeles-based independent trio features actor Keanu Reeves on bass and dates back to his early days as a struggling Hollywood actor who would eventually become a worldwide star. Robert Mailhouse and Bret Domrose round out the trio, whose sound is described as alternative rock and grunge.

Their North American headlining tour supporting the new album, titled “Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees,” is selling out across the country, so new dates were added, including a stop at the Sherman Theater. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the concert starts at 8 p.m.