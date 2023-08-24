John Carpenter Cult Classic Christine 40th Anniversary Theatrical Screening with Intro by the Director (2023)

Fathom Events

The cult horror classic Christine is based on the novel of the same name by the legendary Stephen King. The film tells the horrific story of a 1957 Plymouth that’s purchased by a misfit student (Keith Gordon) and refurbished, then mysteriously taking on human characteristics. Christine, as the Plymouth is called, exacts revenge on everyone who treated her owner poorly at school and then gets even more possessive, going after Gordon’s own girlfriend (Alexandra Paul). This special 40th Anniversary Christine screening event will feature an exclusive introduction from director John Carpenter.

Christine stars Keith Gordon, John Stockwell, Alexandra Paul, Robert Prosky, Harry Dean Stanton, Christine Belford, Roberts Blossom, William Ostrander, David Spielberg, Malcolm Danare, Steven Tash, Stuart Charno, Kelly Preston, Marc Poppel, Robert Darnell, Richard Collier, Bruce French, Douglas Warhit, Keri Montgomery, Jan Burrell and Charlie Steak.