In Conversation with Filmmakers Souleymane Cissé and Martin Scorsese (2023)
Panel Discussions | May 12, 2023
In conjunction with retrospective screenings of filmmaker Souleymane Cissé’s Yeelen and Den Muso at the 2023 New York African Film Festival, NYAFF30 hosts a special conversation featuring Cissé and legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese. Scorsese’s preservation organization, The Film Foundation, has contributed to the restoration and circulation of African cinema through initiatives such as the World Cinema Project and the African Film Heritage Project, in partnership with FEPACI and UNESCO. The conversation will be moderated by Film Comment co-deputy editor Devika Girish.
This event will take place on Friday, May 12 at 7:30pm in the Francesca Beale Theater at the Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center.
