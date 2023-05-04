In Conversation with Filmmakers Souleymane Cissé and Martin Scorsese (2023)

Panel Discussions | May 12, 2023

www.filmlinc.org

In conjunction with retrospective screenings of filmmaker Souleymane Cissé’s Yeelen and Den Muso at the 2023 New York African Film Festival, NYAFF30 hosts a special conversation featuring Cissé and legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese. Scorsese’s preservation organization, The Film Foundation, has contributed to the restoration and circulation of African cinema through initiatives such as the World Cinema Project and the African Film Heritage Project, in partnership with FEPACI and UNESCO. The conversation will be moderated by Film Comment co-deputy editor Devika Girish.

This event will take place on Friday, May 12 at 7:30pm in the Francesca Beale Theater at the Elinor Bunin Munroe Film Center.

Related

Netflix releases teaser trailer for Las vegas zombie heist flick Army of the DeadSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Filmmaker @BryanSinger reveals new poster for his upcoming film X-Men: Apocalypse #AskSingerSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Check out Need For Speed film trailer with Breaking Bad's Aaron PaulSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Brad Pitt and a horde of zombies to invade Super Bowl this SundaySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Character poster set revealed for sci-fi epic Valerian and the City of a Thousand PlanetsSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Blade Runner 2049 "Time to Live" featuretteSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Matrix 4 to commence shooting in San Francisco next monthSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Sean ConnerySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Queens New York Drive-In returns for 2021 with screenings of Coming 2 America, Fist of Fury, North by Northwest and moreSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
John Woo's The Crossing and Jackie Chan's Dragon Blade heading to 3D IMAX theaters in ChinaSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...