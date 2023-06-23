Iconic Music Retailer Tower Records Announces Relaunch (2020)

Launches and Openings | Nov 13, 2020

Tower Records

towerrecords.com

On November 13, 2020, defunct music chain Tower Records announced that it had returned as an online retailer with plans to open future physical locations. Along with the online relaunch, the company brought back Pulse!, its former popular monthly music magazine, as an online blog.

The history of Tower Records began in 1960, when founder Russell Solomon opened the first Tower Records store on Broadway, in Sacramento, California. He named it after his father’s drugstore, which shared a building and name with the Tower Theatre, where Solomon first started selling records. The first stand-alone Tower Records was located at 2514 Watt Avenue in Arden Arcade, a suburb of Sacramento. In 1995, the company became one of the first retailers to move online when Tower.com opened.

sources: en.wikipedia.org   www.flickr.com   