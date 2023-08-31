House of Music Experience Launches During iHeartRadio Music Festival (2023)

T-Mobile Arena

United States > Nevada > Las Vegas > > 89109

iHeart Radio

iHeartMedia announced the House of Music at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival, a mixed-reality immersive experience inspired by the artists performing that weekend at the festival main stage. The free event is open to the public and invites guests to make themselves at home as they explore more than 15 interactive rooms, immersing themselves in the lives, music and passions of their favorite artists and brands.

The experience combines artists, fans and technology, and showcase a series of rooms that allow fans to play and connect through multi-sensory, mixed-reality installations, inspired by artists from the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Guests will get the chance to experience their favorite brands in all new ways and walk away with prizes and limited-edition swag. Some of the brands in the installation include Audible, Bose, Häagen-Dazs Cultured Crème, The Hartford Small Business Insurance, Hyundai, Kokomo by Canon, M&M’s, Seagram’s Escapes, T-Mobile, Wendy’s and Yellow Tail Wine, with more to be announced. The entire House will be powered by a mixed-reality platform where fans earn points by visiting rooms and capturing AR elements. The more they capture, the more opportunities they have to win prizes including autographed merch, iHeartRadio Music Festival artist and concert experiences, as well as cash prizes.

This year, the two-day lineup for the iHeartRadio Music Festival features performances by Foo Fighters, Fall Out Boy, Kelly Clarkson, Kane Brown, Lil Wayne, Lil Durk, Lenny Kravitz, Miguel, Public Enemy, Sheryl Crow, Travis Scott, Tim McGraw, TLC, Thirty Seconds to Mars and more. Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the iHeartRadio Music Festival will once again include one-of-a-kind collaborations and surprise performances.

Tickets for the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Festival mainstage event are on sale.