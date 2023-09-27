Hollywood Treasures Auction: Featuring the Collection of Greg Jein (2023)
Specialty, Themed Auctions & Auction Cons | Oct 7, 2023
Studio Auctions presents the Hollywood Treasures Auction Part One: Featuring the Collection of Greg Jein on October 7, 2023. This memorabilia auction features many rare film and television collectibles from The Ten Commandments, An Eye For An Eye, Iron Man 3, The Wizard of Oz, The Six Million Dollar Man, Terminator 2: Judgment Day, Rocky II & III, and Gladiator, along with numerous props and signed ephemera from Star Trek: The Original Series.
Examples of the items up for auction during the event include:
- Miniature model house from The Wizard of Oz
- The Ten Commandments original movie poster
- An Eye for an Eye original film poster signed by Chuck Norris
- A Rocky II original theatrical release movie poster signed by Carl Weathers
- Arnold Schwarzenegger prop shotgun from James Cameron’s sci-fi classic Terminator 2: Judgment Day
- Steve Austin’s running shoes from The Six Million Dollar Man autographed by Lee Majors
- Original Type-2 Phaser Pistol from Star Trek: The Original Series
- Thor’s (Chris Hemsworth) stunt Mjolnir hammer from Alan Taylor’s superhero adventure Thor: The Dark World
- Colonel James Rhodes (Don Cheadle) light up helmet from Iron Man 3
- Car bomb detonator device from Scarface
- Maximus (Russell Crowe) slave costume from the Ridley Scott film Gladiator