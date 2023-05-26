Guitar Owned by Grunge Music Icon Kurt Cobain Sells at Auction for Nearly $600K (2023)

Hard Rock Cafe New York City

United States > New York > New York City > > 10036

Julien's Auctions

One of Kurt Cobain’s smashed guitars sold at auction for $595,000. The black Fender Stratocaster was sold by Julien’s at their Music Icons auction at New York City’s Hard Rock Café in May 2023.

Over 1,200 items owned and used by the world’s greatest music artists such as Kurt Cobain, Nirvana, The Beatles, Guns N’ Roses, Whitney Houston, Michael Jackson, Madonna, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Elvis Presley, David Bowie, The Rolling Stones, Johnny Cash, Eddie Van Halen, U2, Tupac Shakur, Judas Priest, Motley Crüe, Bob Dylan and more were offered in addition to exclusive collections from Amy Winehouse, Bill Wyman, Julian Lennon, Bette Midler, and Phil Spector with the three-day auction event closing with a grand finale showcasing property from the Special Collection of Global Music Icon Janet Jackson.