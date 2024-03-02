Goosebumps Author R. L. Stine Book Signing at Forbidden Planet NYC (2024)

Forbidden Planet NYC

United States > New York > New York City > > 10003

Goosebumps author R. L. Stine appears at Forbidden Planet New York on Thursday, March 14th, 2024, from 5-7PM to celebrate the release of his spine-chilling new Goosebumps book, House of Shivers: Goblin Monday. This is limited ticketed event, and attendees must purchase a copy of Goosebumps House of Shivers: Goblin Monday from Forbidden Planet NYC to participate.

To ensure everyone gets a chance to meet R.L. Stine, there’s a limit of up to 3 items signed per attendee. Only new purchases of Stine’s books are signed at the event and Forbidden Planet NYC has a selection of his other works available.