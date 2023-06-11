First Issue of Sci-Fi Magazine Cinescape Hits Newsstands (1994)

Launches and Openings, Magazine Publication Dates | Oct 1 - Oct 31, 1994

Cinescape was a U.S.-based monthly magazine centered on action, adventure and science fiction movies, television and gaming. The publication ran from 1994 until 2004 and was known for its high quality and experimental interior graphic design during its early years.

Cinescape Magazine was originally published by Steve Harris and Illinois-based Sendai Media Group, before the brand was purchased by Los Angeles-based Mania Entertainment LLC.

The magazine’s key features included publicity photos from current science fiction and action movies and A4 sized pages. During the Sendai Media years, Cinescape editors, including Anthony Ferrante, also published a series of special issues dedicated specific properties of the era, such as The X-Files, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Indiana Jones franchises.

