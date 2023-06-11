First Issue of Horror Publication Fangoria Magazine is Published (1979)

Launches and Openings, Magazine Publication Dates | Aug 1 - Aug 31, 1979

www.fangoria.com

Fangoria is an American magazine centered on the horror film genre, originally launched in August of 1979. Originally a monthly, as of 2023 it is published quarterly and edited by Phil Nobile Jr. after decades of being under the direction of Anthony Timpone.

The first issue of Fangoria, originally published by the Starlog Group, was designed around a “fantasy film” concept and proved to be a notable publishing failure, as were the next five issues, which continued with the same approach. It wasn’t until issue number 7 that the magazine focused exclusively on the horror genre.

Fangoria Magazine was released at a time when the horror genre fandom was still a burgeoning subculture. Most horror publications of the era were concerned with classic cinema, while those that focused on contemporary horror were largely fanzines. Fangoria rose to prominence by running exclusive interviews with horror filmmakers and offering behind-the-scenes photos and stories that were otherwise unavailable to fans in the era before the internet.

The magazine would eventually rise to become a force itself in the horror world, hosting its own awards show, sponsoring numerous horror conventions, producing films, and printing its own line of comics, before running into financial issues during the mid 2000’s. As of 2023, Fangoria lives on through its website and quarterly publication.

Fangoria covers primarily commercial studio releases, along with independent and low budget film projects.

Related

Classic game Thunder Road: Vendetta is back in all it's blood-splattered glorySponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Terminator: Genisys motion poster revealed ahead of Thursday's trailerSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New image revealed from action thriller 3 Days to KillSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Chungking Express director takes on Bruce Lee's instructor with The GrandmasterSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Matrix 4 to commence shooting in San Francisco next monthSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Assault on VA-33 official trailer featuring Sean Patrick Flanery, Michael Jai White and Mark DacascosSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
New clip plus large batch of visual affects shots from sci-fi epic John CarterSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Wong Fei-hung character to return in martial arts film Rise of the LegendSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire and Star Trek Sequel coming to IMAX and both shooting with IMAX camerasSponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
#nycc #comiccon Guillermo del Toro bringing sci-fi epic Pacific Rim to New York Comic-Con 2012Sponsors Online Shop Builder See our industry standard application Get Your Domain Name Create a professional website Animated Handouts The last business card you ever need Downright Dapper Neckties These ties are anything but boring
Explore More...