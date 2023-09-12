First-ever Toy Story Funday Football Telecast (2023)

Wembley Stadium

ESPN, Disney, and the National Football League are hosting a first-of-its-kind NFL game presentation called Toy Story Funday Football, where real-time action between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars is experienced in the animated world of Toy Story. The fully-animated presentation airs on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 9:30 AM, on Disney+, ESPN+, and on mobile by way of NFL+, as the action at Wembley Stadium in London is recreated simultaneously in Andy’s room. ESPN and Disney’s Toy Story alternate telecast will complement the Falcons and Jaguars’ Week 4 matchup.

Toy Story Funday Football will feature: