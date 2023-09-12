First-ever Toy Story Funday Football Telecast (2023)
Inaugurals, Sports-Related Celebrations | Oct 1, 2023
United Kingdom > London > > Wembley
Disney+, ESPN, National Football League (NFL)
ESPN, Disney, and the National Football League are hosting a first-of-its-kind NFL game presentation called Toy Story Funday Football, where real-time action between the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars is experienced in the animated world of Toy Story. The fully-animated presentation airs on Sunday, October 1, 2023, at 9:30 AM, on Disney+, ESPN+, and on mobile by way of NFL+, as the action at Wembley Stadium in London is recreated simultaneously in Andy’s room. ESPN and Disney’s Toy Story alternate telecast will complement the Falcons and Jaguars’ Week 4 matchup.
Toy Story Funday Football will feature:
- Learning the Game – How to videos, trivia, and more to teach football to the audience
- Announcers – Drew Carter (play-by-play), Booger McFarland (analyst), and 12-year-old Pepper Persley (reporter), with all three fully-animated and their body movements viewed through motion-capture technology
- The Players – Real-life Falcons and Jaguar players will participate through pre-recorded segments and interviews
- Toy Story Characters – Joining Woody and Buzz in Andy’s room will be Bo Peep, Bullseye, Bunny, Ducky, Forky, Green Aliens, Jesse, Rex, and Slinky Dog
- Special Halftime Show – Duke Caboom will attempt a motorcycle jump