First Appearance of Superheroes Captain America and Bucky in Captain America Comics (1941)
Comic Releases, First Appearances | Feb 28, 1941
On this date in 1941, Captain America Comics #1 was released, introducing the origin story of Captain America and Bucky. The comic marks the first appearance of the comic book characters Captain America and Bucky in the story “Captain America Sentinels of Liberty Club.” The issue is cover dated March 1941. Captain America was created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby.
