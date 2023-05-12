First Appearance of Superheroes Captain America and Bucky in Captain America Comics (1941)

Comic Releases, First Appearances | Feb 28, 1941

Marvel Comics

On this date in 1941, Captain America Comics #1 was released, introducing the origin story of Captain America and Bucky. The comic marks the first appearance of the comic book characters Captain America and Bucky in the story “Captain America Sentinels of Liberty Club.” The issue is cover dated March 1941. Captain America was created by Joe Simon and Jack Kirby.

Robert Rodriguez and Frank Miller officially start work on Sin City 2: A Dame to Kill For
#GhostInTheShell trailer 2 reveals plot points galore, see for yourself
Birth of the Dragon trailer featuring story of Bruce Lee's fight against Wong Jack Man racking up views
Mad Max: Fury Road release date confirmed by Warner Bros.
Historic Vienna Opera House being converted into IMAX theater for Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation premiere
Artsploitation nabs U.S. rights to hard hitting crime thriller Sheep Without a Shepherd; check out the trailer
Jamie Foxx goes hunting for Leonardo DiCaprio in Django Unchained trailer, with James Brown, Johnny Cash...and a silent "D"
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Patrick Macnee
This Expendables 2 trailer filled with enough explosions, fist fights, kung fu kicks and 1-liners for 3 action flicks
Character posters revealed for Sin City: A Dame to Kill For
