First Appearance of Green Lantern in All-American Comics (1940)
Comic Releases, First Appearances | Jul 10, 1940
Green Lantern first appeared in All-American Comics #16 cover-dated (July 1940). Different iterations of the DC Comics character were developed by a variety of artists and writers, including: Alan Scott by Martin Nodell and Bill Finger; Hal Jordan by John Broome and Gil Kane; and John Stewart by Dennis O’Neil and Neal Adams.
